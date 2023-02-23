‘Walking Dead’ Star Steven Ogg Boards BBC ‘Boiling Point’ Sequel

EXCLUSIVE: The BBC’s small screen Boiling Point sequel has found a sous chef. Walking Dead star Steven Ogg will play Nick in the upcoming drama, which will pick the story up six months after the conclusion of the BAFTA-nominated Stephen Graham-starring indie pic.

Ogg is best known for playing Simon in a number of seasons of AMC’s The Walking Dead. He was Rebus in HBO’s Westworld, Sobchak in another AMC hit, Better Call Saul, and most recently featured in Will Smith-starring Apple TV+ movie Emancipation.

Ogg’s signing rounds out main cast for the five-parter from Philip Barantini, which is being produced by Matriarch Productions, Ascendant Fox and Made Up Productions.

Sous chef Nick will join Carly’s (Vinette Robinson) fictional restaurant midway through the season, with Carly still featuring in the show as head chef of her own restaurant after she leaves Graham’s establishment. She will be joined by Graham, who still plays head chef Andy, Hannah Walters, who plays Emily, and the likes of Ray Panthaki (Freeman), Gary Lamont (Dean), Áine Rose Daly (Robyn), Taz Skylar (Billy), Daniel Larkai (Jake) Stephen McMillan (Jamie), Hannah Traylen (Holly) and Izuka Hoyle (Camille).

The TV show picks up six months after the end of the film, when Graham’s Andy was found lying crumpled on the floor having collapsed.

Ogg is repped by Buchwald and Luber Roklin Entertainment.