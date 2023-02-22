‘Insecure’s Wade Allain-Marcus Boards Benedict Cumberbatch-Led Series ‘Eric’

EXCLUSIVE: Wade Allain-Marcus (Insecure, Snowfall) has been cast in the Netflix limited series Eric, starring Benedict Cumberbatch, in a recurring role. He will portray club owner Ali Gator.

The six-parter follows Vincent Anderson (Cumberbatch), a grief-stricken puppeteer on a leading TV show whose young boy goes missing and who finds solace through his friendship with Eric, the monster that lives under his son’s bed.

Eric also stars Gaby Hoffman, McKinley Belcher III, Dan Fogler and Phoebe Nicholls. Clarke Peters, Ivan Morris Howe, David Denman, Bamar Kane, Adepero Odyue, Alexis Molnar and Roberta Colindrez will recur.

Most recently, Allain-Marcus starred in the fifth and final season of HBO’s Insecure. He recurred in the hit series across the show’s five seasons in the role of Derek DuBois, husband of Amanda Seales’ character Tiffany DuBois.

Previously, he portrayed Diego in FX’s Snowfall, a co-leader of the Cali Cartel. Snowfall returns for a sixth and final season today.

Other notable TV acting credits for Allain-Marcus include the HBO Max limited series Station Eleven, Freeform’s Grown-ish and ABC’s Castle. Additionally, he has written for Grown-ish and Everything’s Trash from Freeform.

In film, he co-wrote, directed and starred in Netflix’s French Dirty. Additionally, he had significant roles in studio films Brooklyn’s Finest, Beyond the Lights, Take Me Home Tonight and Die in a Gunfight.

Allain-Marcus is represented by UTA, Morris Yorn, and Entertainment 360.