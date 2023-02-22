Paramount+ ‘Waco’ Sequel Series To Premiere On Showtime

The Paramount Global operation under Chris McCarthy continues to shift finished series to Showtime, which was added to his portfolio in November. The Waco sequel, Waco: The Aftermath, which had been produced for Paramount+, will now be carried by Showtime –debuting on streaming and on demand Friday, April 14, and on-air Sunday, April 16, at 10 PM.

Waco: The Aftermath, starring Michael Shannon, as well as George & Tammy, also starring Shannon, are produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios. George & Tammy was originally set to premiere on the now-defunct Spectrum Originals with second run on Paramount Network before it was diverted to Showtime.

RELATED: 2023 Premiere Dates For New & Returning Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming

The original 2018 Waco limited series, starring Taylor Kitsch, will also get a Showtime run, starting on non-linear platforms on Friday, March 3 and on-air beginning Sunday, March 5 at 10 PM.

Waco, which premiered on Paramount Network, was the first 101 Studios series for the cable network (then Spike), and was followed by the company’s Yellowstone, which launched the Taylor Sheridan universe.

Waco: The Aftermath, whose launch coincides with the 30th anniversary of the tragic events at Mt. Carmel that began on February 28, 1993, will eventually end up at its original destination as Showtime is being integrated with Paramount+, with the streaming platform merging and the linear channel rebranded as Paramount+ with Showtime.

Focusing on the fallout of the Waco disaster: the trials of the surviving members of the Branch Davidian sect and the rise of homegrown terrorist, Timothy McVeigh, the five-episode Waco: The Aftermath provides a broader context for the escalation of the American militia movement, which foreshadows the infamous attacks of the Oklahoma City bombing and the storming of the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

The cast of Waco: The Aftermath also includes John Leguizamo, Giovanni Ribisi, David Costabile, J. Smith Cameron, John Hoogenakker, Keean Johnson and Abbey Lee.

Returning creators and showrunners Drew Dowdle and John Erick Dowdle direct all five episodes and executive produce the limited series alongside Shannon, Kitsch, Andrew Gettens and Lauren Mackenzie. Also serving as executive producers are David C. Glasser, David Hutkin, Bob Yari and Ron Burkle of 101 Studios, as well as Gary Barber of Spyglass.