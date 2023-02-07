Skip to main content
VR Production Company Atlas V Signs With CAA

Atlas V
Atlas V

EXCLUSIVE: CAA has signed the Paris, France-based VR production company Atlas V for representation.

Atlas V has been nominated for three Emmy awards, recently winning its first at the Children’s & Family Creative Arts Emmys for its interactive animation, Madrid Noir. Written and directed by James A. Castillo, Madrid Noir follows a disenchanted young woman, Lola, as she arrives in Madrid to the empty apartment her estranged uncle left behind after being declared dead. Soon, Lola is compelled to dig into her memories, where she’ll pick up her uncle’s shadowy trail and attempt to piece together the puzzles of the past.

Atlas V also has earned four Sundance New Frontier Selections, four Tribeca selections, two Peabody awards, and two Webby awards, as well as two SXSW awards, among others. 

The company has a number of highly anticipated projects releasing in the next year, including an upcoming Wallace and Gromit VR film; several new titles for upcoming XR devices, to be released in 2023; and the launch of some major Japanese anime IP in 2024.

In addition to developing & producing VR projects, Atlas V also has sister companies Albyon, which focuses on studio services in games and immersive experiences, as well as a publishing distribution and marketing arm, Astrea.  

