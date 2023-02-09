Viola Davis To Receive Film At Lincoln Center’s Annual Chaplin Award

Viola Davis will receive the 48th annual Chaplin Award from Film at Lincoln Center, the organization has announced.

A gala honoring Davis has been set for April 24 at New York’s Alice Tully Hall. Proceeds from the gala go toward FLC’s year-round programs, student offerings, and festivals including the New York Film Festival and New Directors/New Films. Davis, who last Sunday became one of 18 “EGOTs” (winners of an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony), joins a roster of past Chaplin winners including Catherine Deneuve, Billy Wilder, Meryl Streep, Spike Lee and Martin Scorsese.

“Viola Davis brings her tremendous skill and fierce emotional intelligence to everything she does,” said Lesli Klainberg, president of Film at Lincoln Center. “The range of her accomplishments is remarkable—as an actor in film, television, and theater; as a producer opening doors for new voices; and as an inspirational memoirist. She is truly a force. We are honored to dedicate an evening to celebrating her achievements and talents.”

Davis was a surprise non-nominee in this year’s Oscars for her well-reviewed performance in The Woman King, which she also produced. She had previously been nominated for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and Fences, winning for the latter. Her Grammy win came for her audiobook, Finding Me, an Academy Award® (Fences), and she won an Emmy for How to Get Away with Murder and Tony Awards for Fences and King Hedley II.

Up next for Davis on the film front is a role in AIR, director Ben Affleck’s Nike comedy-drama about the creation of Nike’s Air Jordan sneaker line. Amazon Studios will release it theatrically on April 5.