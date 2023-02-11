Vin Diesel, David Twohy Reunite For ‘Riddick: Furya’: Hot EFM Title

EXCLUSIVE: Vin Diesel and David Twohy are reuniting for Riddick: Furya, the fourth installment of the action series that launched with the 2000 hit Pitch Black.

Twohy will direct his script. Diesel will star and produce under his One Race Films banner alongside Samantha Vincent, who will also produce.

Rocket Science and CAA Media Finance will launch worldwide sales at next week’s European Film Market.

In the new film, Riddick finally returns to his home world, a place he barely remembers and one he fears might be left in ruins by the Necromongers. But there he finds other Furyans fighting for their existence against a new enemy. And some of these Furyans are more like Riddick than he could have ever imagined.

(L-R): Director David Twohy, Katee Sackhoff, Vin Diesel and Jordi Molla attend the ‘Riddick’ premiere in 2013 Joe Klamar/AFP via Getty Images

Diesel and Twohy followed Pitch Black with 2004’s The Chronicles of Riddick, and 2013’s Riddick.

“Our legion fans have demanded it for years, and now we’re finally ready to honor their call to action with Riddick: Furya,” Twhoy said. “My collaboration with Vin and One Race has spanned 20 fruitful years, as together we’ve created three movies, two video games, an anime production, and motion comics for the internet. This new big-screen event will see a return to Riddick’s homeworld, where we finally get to explore Riddick’s genesis.”

Diesel continues as one of Hollywood’s most bankable action stars, headlining the Fast and Furious saga and voicing Groot in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. Other credits include Saving Private Ryan, xXx and Bloodshot. He will next be seen in Fast X, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3, and “ARK: The Animated Series.”

In addition to writing and directing the three previous Riddick films, Twohy’s scripting work includes The Fugitive, and he wrote and directed the alien horror pic The Arrival, and supernatural thriller Below.

‘The Chronicles of Riddick’ Universal/courtesy Everett

Diesel is represented by CAA, Linden Entertainment, and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson McGinnis Ryan. Twohy is represented by Atlas Artists.

In Berlin, Rocket Science’s EFM slate also includes Michael Gracey’s Better Man; Conor McPherson’s Girl from the North Country, based on the Bob Dylan Broadway show and starring Olivia Colman, Woody Harrelson, Tosin Cole, and Chloe Bailey; Alex Winter’s The Adults starring Evan Rachel Wood, Josh Gad and Anthony Carrigan; Peter Cataneo’s The Penguin Lessons starring Steve Coogan; and Peter Farrelly’s Ricky Stanicky starring Zac Efron and John Cena, recently acquired by Amazon Prime Video.