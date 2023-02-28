Vice France Editor-In-Chief Announces Its Closure On Twitter

Vice France Editor-in-Chief Paul Douard has announced the closure of Vice Media Group’s Paris-based French subsidiary in a tweet.

“I am sorry to write this but it’s the end of Vice France. The office is going to shut between now and the end of March,” he posted on his Twitter account on Monday evening.

“It’s been 15 years of existence for a fabulous outlet that gave me a chance 10 years ago. I am proud to have been its editor-in-chief for five years, accompanying some excellent people.”

🫡CLAP DE FIN🥺

Triste de l’écrire, mais c’est la fin de VICE France. Le bureau va fermer d’ici fin mars. 15 ans d’existence d’un média fabuleux qui m’aura donné ma chance il y a 10 ans. Fier d’en avoir été le rédacteur en chef pendant 5 ans, accompagné de personnes supers. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/sWH5DiVLQ3 — Paul Douard (@Paulo_Douard) February 27, 2023

His announcement followed an eventful week at its US-American youth-focused digital media and broadcasting parent company as CEO Nancy Dubuc announced her departure after five years at the helm.

The company announced on Monday evening that she would be replaced by Bruce Dixon and Hozefa Lokhandwala as co-CEOs.

In the backdrop, Vice Media Group is continuing its efforts to secure a sale which began last year and were rebooted in January.

Like other Vice Media international subsidiaries, Vice France delivered non-fiction content across a raft of subject headers including Life, Entertainment, Identity, Food and Health.

Douard said there was “no drama” around the closure but said he felt frustrated that an outlet like Vice France, with its alternative take on stories in the news in France and further afield, was closing.

“There is no drama, just frustration about losing a media outlet with a tone, freedom and audacious choices. That’s something rare today. I will remember these magnificent years and stories that weren’t covered elsewhere. Please spare a thought for the 30 employees in the Paris office,” he wrote.

Douard said he would be tying up “certain things” at Vice France and then taking a break. A number of other members of the Vice France team also announced its closure via social networks.

There was no official statement from the Vice Media Group announcing the closure. Deadline has contacted the group for confirmation and further comment.