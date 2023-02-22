Viaplay, A Streaming Specialist In “Nordic Noir,” Launches In U.S.

Nordic programmer Viaplay has launched a streaming service in the U.S., delivering subscribers thousands of hours of programming for $5.99 a month.

So-called “Nordic noir” series like Trom, Furia, Threesome and Exit are among the marquee originals available on the platform. Trom is a crime drama starring Ulrich Thomsen (The Blacklist, Banshee), Furia is a Norwegian thriller and Threesome is a Swedish drama co-starring Lucien Laviscount, who is best known for Emily in Paris.

Upcoming originals ticketed for Viaplay include biopic The Dreamer – Becoming Karen Blixen starring Connie Nielsen; Hilma, directed by Academy Award nominee Lasse Hallström; and English-Swedish drama series Cell 8.

Viaplay had previously had a U.S. presence via Comcast’s Xfinity broadband and TV outlets, but the new service is its first direct-to-consumer offering here. Subtitles will be provided for the series, films and documentaries on the platform, and new subscribers will be eligible for a 7-day free trial. The offering, which is available across an array of digital platforms and connected-TV providers, will expand to Canada on March 7.

Other library titles include A Man Called Ove (recently remade with Tom Hanks); Academy Award-winning dark comedy Another Round, starring Mads Mikkelsen; psychological thriller Partisan, which won Best Series at Canneseries) and documentary Operation Cannabis.

“As the global leader in original Nordic content, we’re excited for US audiences to have access to more new series and films from the Nordic region than ever before,” said Vanda Rapti, Viaplay Group Chief Commercial Officer, North America & Viaplay Select.