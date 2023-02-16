VES Awards Winners List – Updating Live: ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Dominating So Far

Refresh for latest... The Visual Effects Society’s 21st annual VES Awards are being handed out tonight at the Beverly Hilton, and Deadline is updating the winners as they are announced. See the list below, spanning 25 categories in feature films, TV, commercials and video games.
Thus far, Avatar: The Way of Water is toying with the competition.
The evening’s first film award was Outstanding Created Environment in an Animated Feature, won by five-time VES nominee Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio for “In the Stomach of a Sea Monster.”
But the next six consecutive film trophies went to Avatar: The Way of Water, including the inaugural Emerging Technology Award. That new honor celebrates the creators of the technology behind the visuals and honors the inventors of a novel and uniquely innovative tool, device, software or methodology of outstanding value to the art and science of visual effects, gaming or animation.
The Disney film from 20th Century Studios stands alone with eight wins so far.
James Cameron’s global-smash sequel came into the ceremony with a record 14 nominations, shattering the old VES Awards mark for films set by — no big surprise here — the original Avatar, which amassed 11 noms in 2010. It also won the society’s marquee award that night ahead of a VFX win at the Oscars.
Since the VES Awards launched in 2002, its main film winner has gone on to take the Visual Effects Academy Award in 11 of the 20 years. Last year, Universal’s Dune won the top VES honor en route to Oscar glory.
The award for Outstanding Effects Simulations in an Animated Feature went to Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.
The show opened with a thrilling visual effects clips reel from nominated movies and shows set to Stevie Ray Vaughan’s “Rude Mood.” Win-win, and classic rock permeated the ceremony throughout. Patton Oswalt, hosting the show for a 10th time, opened his monologue by reminding the crowd that Cameron calls him “The Shape of Pudding” before roasting recently retired VES exec director Eric Roth.
Rian Johnson presented the night’s first award for Outstanding Visual Effects in a Special Venue Project to the team behind ABBA: Voyage, offsetting the semi-reunited Swedish quartet’s snubs at the Grammys this month. He then presented the award for Visual Effects in a Real-Time Project to video game The Last of Us, Part I.
On the small-screen side, Created Environment in an Episode, Commercial or Real-Time Project, which went to The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, which later also won for Effects Simulations in an Episode, Commercial or Real-Time Project.
Love, Death + Robots won for Compositing and Lighting in an Episode.
Cameron presented the VES Lifetime Achievement Award to Gale Anne Hurd, calling her “my friend, my mentor and my very first producer. He noted that they met when both were working on low-budget Roger Corman films. They went on to work together on such classics as the first two Terminator films, Aliens and The Abyss. A clips reel reminded of how deserving she is for a VFX career nod.
After saying she “couldn’t imagine getting this award from anybody else,” Hurd said her local movie theater was “essentially my baby-sitter.” She then discussed her mentor Julian Blaustein and said she wrote her first college paper on 2001: A Space Odyssey — and ended working for Corman because he’d read the paper.
“You are my heroes, one and all,” she told the crowd, “and this honor means more to me than you could ever imagine.”
Roth, VES’ former 19-year executive director, will receive its 2023 VES Board of Directors Award. later tonight.
Here are the winners announced so far tonight at the 2023 VES Awards, including the previously announced juried winners:
OUTSTANDING ANIMATED CHARACTER IN A PHOTOREAL FEATURE
Avatar: The Way of Water; Kiri
Anneka Fris
Rebecca Louise Leybourne
Guillaume Francois
Jung Rock Hwang
OUTSTANDING EFFECTS SIMULATIONS IN A PHOTOREAL FEATURE
Avatar: The Way of Water; Water Simulations
Johnathan Nixon
David Moraton
Nicolas James Illingworth
David Caeiro Cebrian
OUTSTANDING EFFECTS SIMULATIONS IN AN ANIMATED FEATURE
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Derek Cheung
Michael Losure
Kiem Ching Ong
Jinguang Huang
OUTSTANDING EFFECTS SIMULATIONS IN AN EPISODE, COMMERCIAL, OR REAL-TIME PROJECT
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power; Udûn; Water and Magma
Rick Hankins
|Aron Bonar
Branko Grujcic
Laurent Kermel
OUTSTANDING COMPOSITING & LIGHTING IN A FEATURE
Avatar: The Way of Water; Water Integration
Sam Cole
Francois Sugny
Florian Schroeder
Jean Matthews
OUTSTANDING COMPOSITING & LIGHTING IN A COMMERCIAL
Ladbrokes; Rocky
Greg Spencer
Theajo Dharan
Georgina Ford
Jonathan Westley
OUTSTANDING COMPOSITING & LIGHTING IN AN EPISODE
Love, Death + Robots; Night of the Mini Dead
Tim Emeis
José Maximiano
Renaud Tissandié
Nacere Guerouaf
OUTSTANDING SPECIAL (PRACTICAL) EFFECTS IN A PHOTOREAL PROJECT
Avatar: The Way of Water; Current Machine and Wave Pool
JD Schwalm
Richard Schwalm
Nick Rand
Robert Spurlock
OUTSTANDING MODEL IN A PHOTOREAL OR ANIMATED PROJECT
Avatar: The Way of Water; The Sea Dragon
Sam Sharplin
Stephan Skorepa
Ian Baker
Guillaume Francois
EMERGING TECHNOLOGY AWARD
Avatar: The Way of Water; Water Toolset
Alexey Dmitrievich Stomakhin
Steve Lesser
Sven Joel Wretborn
Douglas McHale
OUTSTANDING VIRTUAL CINEMATOGRAPHY IN A CG PROJECT
Avatar: The Way of Water
Richard Baneham
Dan Cox
Eric Reynolds
A.J Briones
OUTSTANDING CREATED ENVIRONMENT IN A PHOTOREAL FEATURE
Avatar: The Way of Water; The Reef
Jessica Cowley
Joe W. Churchill
Justin Stockton
Alex Nowotny
OUTSTANDING CREATED ENVIRONMENT IN AN ANIMATED FEATURE
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio; In the Stomach of a Sea Monster
Warren Lawtey
Anjum Sakharkar
Javier Gonzalez Alonso
Quinn Carvalho
OUTSTANDING CREATED ENVIRONMENT IN AN EPISODE, COMMERCIAL, OR REAL-TIME PROJECT
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power; Adar; Númenor City
Dan Wheaton
Nico Delbecq
Dan Letarte
Julien Gauthier
OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS IN A REAL-TIME PROJECT
The Last of Us Part I
Erick Pangilinan
Evan Wells
Eben Cook
Mary Jane Whiting
OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS IN A SPECIAL VENUE PROJECT
ABBA: Voyage
Ben Morris
Edward Randolph
Stephen Aplin
Ian Comley
OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS IN A STUDENT PROJECT (AWARD SPONSORED BY AUTODESK)
A Calling. From the Desert. To the Sea
Mario Bertsch
Max Pollmann
Lukas Löffler
Till Sander-Titgemeyer
WINSOR McCAY AWARD (Juried winners)
Pete Docter
Evelyn Lambart
Craig McCracken
UB IWERKS AWARD (Juried winner)
Visual Effects Reference Platform
CERTIFICATE OF MERIT AWARD (Juried winner)
John Omohundro
