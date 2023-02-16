VES Awards Winners List – Updating Live: ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Dominating So Far

Refresh for latest... The Visual Effects Society’s 21st annual VES Awards are being handed out tonight at the Beverly Hilton, and Deadline is updating the winners as they are announced. See the list below, spanning 25 categories in feature films, TV, commercials and video games.

Thus far, Avatar: The Way of Water is toying with the competition.

The evening’s first film award was Outstanding Created Environment in an Animated Feature, won by five-time VES nominee Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio for “In the Stomach of a Sea Monster.”

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ (Disney) Disney

But the next six consecutive film trophies went to Avatar: The Way of Water, including the inaugural Emerging Technology Award. That new honor celebrates the creators of the technology behind the visuals and honors the inventors of a novel and uniquely innovative tool, device, software or methodology of outstanding value to the art and science of visual effects, gaming or animation.

The Disney film from 20th Century Studios stands alone with eight wins so far.

James Cameron’s global-smash sequel came into the ceremony with a record 14 nominations, shattering the old VES Awards mark for films set by — no big surprise here — the original Avatar, which amassed 11 noms in 2010. It also won the society’s marquee award that night ahead of a VFX win at the Oscars.

Since the VES Awards launched in 2002, its main film winner has gone on to take the Visual Effects Academy Award in 11 of the 20 years. Last year, Universal’s Dune won the top VES honor en route to Oscar glory.

The award for Outstanding Effects Simulations in an Animated Feature went to Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.

The show opened with a thrilling visual effects clips reel from nominated movies and shows set to Stevie Ray Vaughan’s “Rude Mood.” Win-win, and classic rock permeated the ceremony throughout. Patton Oswalt, hosting the show for a 10th time, opened his monologue by reminding the crowd that Cameron calls him “The Shape of Pudding” before roasting recently retired VES exec director Eric Roth.

Rian Johnson presented the night’s first award for Outstanding Visual Effects in a Special Venue Project to the team behind ABBA: Voyage, offsetting the semi-reunited Swedish quartet’s snubs at the Grammys this month. He then presented the award for Visual Effects in a Real-Time Project to video game The Last of Us, Part I.

On the small-screen side, Created Environment in an Episode, Commercial or Real-Time Project, which went to The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, which later also won for Effects Simulations in an Episode, Commercial or Real-Time Project.

Love, Death + Robots won for Compositing and Lighting in an Episode.

Cameron presented the VES Lifetime Achievement Award to Gale Anne Hurd, calling her “my friend, my mentor and my very first producer. He noted that they met when both were working on low-budget Roger Corman films. They went on to work together on such classics as the first two Terminator films, Aliens and The Abyss. A clips reel reminded of how deserving she is for a VFX career nod.

After saying she “couldn’t imagine getting this award from anybody else,” Hurd said her local movie theater was “essentially my baby-sitter.” She then discussed her mentor Julian Blaustein and said she wrote her first college paper on 2001: A Space Odyssey — and ended working for Corman because he’d read the paper.

“You are my heroes, one and all,” she told the crowd, “and this honor means more to me than you could ever imagine.”

Roth, VES’ former 19-year executive director, will receive its 2023 VES Board of Directors Award. later tonight.

Here are the winners announced so far tonight at the 2023 VES Awards, including the previously announced juried winners:

OUTSTANDING ANIMATED CHARACTER IN A PHOTOREAL FEATURE

Avatar: The Way of Water; Kiri

Anneka Fris

Rebecca Louise Leybourne

Guillaume Francois

Jung Rock Hwang

OUTSTANDING EFFECTS SIMULATIONS IN A PHOTOREAL FEATURE

Avatar: The Way of Water; Water Simulations

Johnathan Nixon

David Moraton

Nicolas James Illingworth

David Caeiro Cebrian

OUTSTANDING EFFECTS SIMULATIONS IN AN ANIMATED FEATURE

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Derek Cheung

Michael Losure

Kiem Ching Ong

Jinguang Huang

OUTSTANDING EFFECTS SIMULATIONS IN AN EPISODE, COMMERCIAL, OR REAL-TIME PROJECT

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power; Udûn; Water and Magma

Rick Hankins

|Aron Bonar

Branko Grujcic

Laurent Kermel

OUTSTANDING COMPOSITING & LIGHTING IN A FEATURE

Avatar: The Way of Water; Water Integration

Sam Cole

Francois Sugny

Florian Schroeder

Jean Matthews

OUTSTANDING COMPOSITING & LIGHTING IN A COMMERCIAL

Ladbrokes; Rocky

Greg Spencer

Theajo Dharan

Georgina Ford

Jonathan Westley

OUTSTANDING COMPOSITING & LIGHTING IN AN EPISODE

Love, Death + Robots; Night of the Mini Dead

Tim Emeis

José Maximiano

Renaud Tissandié

Nacere Guerouaf

OUTSTANDING SPECIAL (PRACTICAL) EFFECTS IN A PHOTOREAL PROJECT

Avatar: The Way of Water; Current Machine and Wave Pool

JD Schwalm

Richard Schwalm

Nick Rand

Robert Spurlock

OUTSTANDING MODEL IN A PHOTOREAL OR ANIMATED PROJECT

Avatar: The Way of Water; The Sea Dragon

Sam Sharplin

Stephan Skorepa

Ian Baker

Guillaume Francois

EMERGING TECHNOLOGY AWARD

Avatar: The Way of Water; Water Toolset

Alexey Dmitrievich Stomakhin

Steve Lesser

Sven Joel Wretborn

Douglas McHale

OUTSTANDING VIRTUAL CINEMATOGRAPHY IN A CG PROJECT

Avatar: The Way of Water

Richard Baneham

Dan Cox

Eric Reynolds

A.J Briones

OUTSTANDING CREATED ENVIRONMENT IN A PHOTOREAL FEATURE

Avatar: The Way of Water; The Reef

Jessica Cowley

Joe W. Churchill

Justin Stockton

Alex Nowotny

OUTSTANDING CREATED ENVIRONMENT IN AN ANIMATED FEATURE

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio; In the Stomach of a Sea Monster

Warren Lawtey

Anjum Sakharkar

Javier Gonzalez Alonso

Quinn Carvalho

OUTSTANDING CREATED ENVIRONMENT IN AN EPISODE, COMMERCIAL, OR REAL-TIME PROJECT

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power; Adar; Númenor City

Dan Wheaton

Nico Delbecq

Dan Letarte

Julien Gauthier

OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS IN A REAL-TIME PROJECT

The Last of Us Part I

Erick Pangilinan

Evan Wells

Eben Cook

Mary Jane Whiting

OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS IN A SPECIAL VENUE PROJECT

ABBA: Voyage

Ben Morris

Edward Randolph

Stephen Aplin

Ian Comley

OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS IN A STUDENT PROJECT (AWARD SPONSORED BY AUTODESK)

A Calling. From the Desert. To the Sea

Mario Bertsch

Max Pollmann

Lukas Löffler

Till Sander-Titgemeyer

WINSOR McCAY AWARD (Juried winners)

Pete Docter

Evelyn Lambart

Craig McCracken

UB IWERKS AWARD (Juried winner)

Visual Effects Reference Platform

CERTIFICATE OF MERIT AWARD (Juried winner)

John Omohundro