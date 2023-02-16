Veronica Cartwright To Guest Star On The CW’s ‘Gotham Knights’

Veronica Cartwright is set to guest star in The CW‘s upcoming series Gotham Knights.

Cartwright will play Eunice Harmon. She will make her debut in Episode 4 and recur in Episode 7.

According to her character description, at first glance, Eunice Harmon may seem every bit the sweet old lady living out her twilight years in a nursing home. But that grandmotherly exterior masks a much darker side, one that harbors sinister secrets and has ties to an evil that has plagued Gotham for over a century.

“We are absolutely thrilled to have Veronica as a part of Gotham Knights. A veteran of some of the most frightening movies ever made – Alien, 1978’s Invasion of the Body Snatchers, and Hitchcock’s The Birds – Veronica brings to the role of Eunice Harmon a uniquely chilling sense of danger in an otherwise unassuming package. The character of Eunice was originally supposed to be a one-off, but we were so blown away by Veronica’s performance, we knew we had to bring her back,” said producers Chad Fiveash, James Stoteraux and Natalie Abrams.

As their statement indicates, Cartwright is known most notably for her work in the horror and thriller genres. Prior to The Birds, she also appeared in William Wyler’s The Children’s Hour as well as Spencer’s Mountain. Her other film roles include The Right Stuff, Flight of the Navigator, and The Witches of Eastwick. On television, Cartwright had roles in Robert Kennedy and His Times, Tanner ’88 and L.A. Law. She also played Jemima Boone in the NBC series Daniel Boone, which ran from 1964 to 1966.

Cartwright is repped by the Jeffrey Leavitt Agency and managed by Mitch Clem.

In Gotham Knights, Batman is dead, and a powder keg has ignited Gotham City without the Dark Knight to protect it. In the wake of Bruce Wayne’s murder, his adopted son Turner Hayes (Oscar Morgan) is framed for killing the Caped Crusader, along with the children of some of Batman’s enemies: Duela (Olivia Rose Keegan), an unpredictable fighter and skilled thief who was born in Arkham Asylum and abandoned by her father, Harper Row (Fallon Smythe), a streetwise and acerbic engineer who can fix anything, and her brother Cullen Row (Tyler DiChiara), a clever transgender teen who is tired of being polite and agreeable.

With the charismatic and hard-charging District Attorney Harvey Dent (Misha Collins) and the GCPD hot on their trail, Turner will rely on allies including his best friend and formidable coder Stephanie Brown (Anna Lore), and unlikely Batman sidekick Carrie Kelley (Navia Robinson). But our Knights will soon learn there is a larger, more nefarious force at work within Gotham City. This team of mismatched fugitives must band together to become its next generation of saviors known as the Gotham Knights.

Exec producers Chad Fiveash and James Stoteraux wrote the series with Natalie Abrams. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Leigh London Redman, David Madden and director Danny Cannon also are EPs.

The series will bow at 9 p.m. Tuesday, March 14.