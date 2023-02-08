Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Anthony Hemingway Boards ‘Sugar Daddy’ Docu With Director Michael Cooke & EP Anthony J. Davis

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Disney's Bob Iger Says Company “Embarking On A Significant Transformation” As It Reports Q1 Earnings
Read the full story

UTA Undergoes Layoffs In Multiple Departments

UTA

EXCLUSIVE: United Talent Agency is trimming its personnel with cuts in several departments. According to sources, mostly admin/support staff are impacted, with the total number of layoffs in the low single-digits as a percentage of the company’s overall workforce.

“We’ve grown a great deal over the last several years, and as a result decided to make some adjustments,” a spokesperson for the agency said in a statement to Deadline. “We’re unfortunately parting ways with a small number of colleagues and are grateful for everything they’ve contributed.”

Related Story

UTA Expands Its Board, Adding Main Street Advisors CEO Paul Wachter And Nexus Management Group Founder Ceci Kurzman As Independent Directors; Wachter Succeeds Jim Berkus As Chairman

UTA has been on an acquisition spree over the past two years, buying such companies as UK agency Curtis Brown, publishing agency Fletcher & Company and MediaLink, a media and marketing advisory firm.

Facing a possible economic downturn, many entertainment and tech companies have undergone layoffs in the past several months, with more cuts expected this year.

Talent agencies previously reduced staffs during the pandemic when all switched to work from home. More recently, the CAA-ICM merger resulted in a little over 100 layoffs.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad