UTA Undergoes Layoffs In Multiple Departments

EXCLUSIVE: United Talent Agency is trimming its personnel with cuts in several departments. According to sources, mostly admin/support staff are impacted, with the total number of layoffs in the low single-digits as a percentage of the company’s overall workforce.

“We’ve grown a great deal over the last several years, and as a result decided to make some adjustments,” a spokesperson for the agency said in a statement to Deadline. “We’re unfortunately parting ways with a small number of colleagues and are grateful for everything they’ve contributed.”

UTA has been on an acquisition spree over the past two years, buying such companies as UK agency Curtis Brown, publishing agency Fletcher & Company and MediaLink, a media and marketing advisory firm.

Facing a possible economic downturn, many entertainment and tech companies have undergone layoffs in the past several months, with more cuts expected this year.

Talent agencies previously reduced staffs during the pandemic when all switched to work from home. More recently, the CAA-ICM merger resulted in a little over 100 layoffs.