UTA Expands Its Board, Adding Main Street Advisors CEO Paul Wachter And Nexus Management Group Founder Ceci Kurzman As Independent Directors; Wachter Replaces Jim Berkus As Chairman

UTA has expanded its board of directors, adding Main Street Advisors CEO Paul Wachter and Nexus Management Group founder Ceci Kurzman as independent members.

Wachter is becoming board chairman, replacing UTA co-founder Jim Berkus.

Wachter and Kurzman join 10 other board members, seven from within the company’s ranks and three from UTA investors.

Via Main Street, Wachter has played a key role in the business dealings of LeBron James (off the basketball court) as well as Fenway Sports Group and Beats by Dre with Jimmy Iovine and Dr. Dre. Kurzman, a former music label executive, started Nexus as an artist management company, but it has since become a platform for private investments in the consumer, media and technology sectors.

UTA has recently been in expansion mode, acquiring UK talent and literary agency Curtis Brown Group and entertainment and marketing advisory firm MediaLink. Last July, it formed a strategic partnership with private equity firm EQT, which became the largest minority investor in the company.

“The addition of Paul and Ceci, with their web of expertise in entertainment and technology, finance and corporate governance, is another powerful signal about the trajectory of our company and the work we are doing on behalf of our clients,” said Jeremy Zimmer, co-founder and CEO of UTA. When EQT took a stake, he added, “we together recognized the value of adding experienced outside voices to the board to help us continue to pursue our goals. Both Paul and Ceci are passionate about artists and culture and recognize the importance of how UTA can continue to lead into the future.”

Beyond his stewardship of Main Street, Wachter has served on the boards of Time Warner, Virgin America and Beats Electronics. In 2005, he was a key member of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s recall campaign and served as an outside advisor to the governor throughout his term in office, including as a director on the UC Board of Regents from 2004 to 2016.

“I’ve watched Jeremy and UTA build one of the most dynamic businesses in entertainment, sports and media. These industries are going through a generational transformation, and UTA is uniquely positioned to be one of the companies at the center of it,” said Wachter. “I’m very honored to join as board chairman and thrilled to be a part of how UTA continues to innovate for their clients and investors.”

In addition to founding Nexus, Kurzman has served on public, private and nonprofit boards since 2012, including current director roles at Warner Music Group, Man Group and Lanvin Group. Before Nexus launched in 2004, Kurzman was an exec at Arista Records and Sony Music’s Epic Records.

“Culture, entertainment and sports are universal throughout the world, creating new forms of disruption and opportunity every day. UTA touches every corner of these ecosystems and has the growing reach and capabilities to continue to drive success for the extraordinary artists, athletes and clients they represent,” she said.