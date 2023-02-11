UTA: Details Emerge About Agents Impacted By Layoffs

EXCLUSIVE: As Deadline reported earlier this week, United Talent Agency has been undergoing layoffs across many of its departments.

While most of the cuts are believed to involve admin/support staff, there are 2-3 agents per department affected, sources tell Deadline. UTA would not comment but the list is believed to include talent agents Steven Bombino and Kaitlyn Flynn as well as lit agents Megan Spanjian and Connor Morgan.

The total number of layoffs is said to be in the low single digits as a percentage of the company’s overall workforce.

“We’ve grown a great deal over the last several years, and as a result decided to make some adjustments,” an UTA spokesperson said in a statement to Deadline when we broke the news of the layoffs. “We’re unfortunately parting ways with a small number of colleagues and are grateful for everything they’ve contributed.”