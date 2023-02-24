Skip to main content
Ukrainian Embassy, Activist And Aid Groups Plan Lincoln Memorial Rally To Mark Anniversary Of Russian Invasion

Maria Bulyak, who had come to the cemetery to visit the grave of her husband Yury, joins in singing the Ukrainian national anthem as she watches a funeral procession arrive with the coffins of two more dead soldiers at the Field of Mars cemetery in Lviv. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

The first anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine will be recognized in Washington, D.C. on Saturday with an afternoon rally at the Lincoln Memorial.

Samantha Power, administrator of the United States Agency for International Development, and Oksana Markarova, Ukraine’s ambassador to the United States, will be among the speakers at the event, which starts at 2 p.m. ET.

This evening at 7 p.m., there will be a candlelight vigil at Boris Nemtsov Plaza, which is just outside the Russian embassy in northwest Washington.

The event is organized by United Help Ukraine, in conjuction with the Ukrainian embassy in the U.S., as well as the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America, the Honorary Consulate of Ukraine, Support Hospitals in Ukraine, US Ukrainian Activists, Ukrainian School DC and Razom for Ukraine.

