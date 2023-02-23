Kelly Rowland, Trevante Rhodes & Others Set For New Tyler Perry Netflix Film ‘Mea Culpa’

Emmy and Honorary Oscar winner Tyler Perry (A Jazzman’s Blues) has set another new film, titled Mea Culpa, at Netflix — enlisting Kelly Rowland (Think Like A Man), Trevante Rhodes (Moonlight), Sean Sagar (The Gentlemen), Nick Sagar (The Princess Switch trilogy) and RonReaco Lee (Nappily Ever After) to star.

The film written, directed and produced by Perry follows a criminal defense attorney who, in the hopes of becoming partner, takes on the case of an artist who may or may not have murdered his girlfriend. Others set as producers include Angi Bones, Will Areu and Rowland.

Mea Culpa will mark Perry’s fifth Netflix feature following Six Triple Eight, A Fall From Grace, A Madea Homecoming, A Jazzman’s Blues and Adam McKay’s end-of-the-world comedy Don’t Look Up, which had him as part of the ensemble. Six Triple Eight is a drama telling the true story of the only all-Black, all-female World War II Battalion, exec produced by and starring Kerry Washington, which went into production just last month.

Rowland is a Grammy and Billboard Music Award winner best known for teaming with Beyoncé and Michelle Williams to found the girl group Destiny’s Child. She’s previously appeared in films including The Curse of Bridge Hollow, Bad Hair, Think Like a Man and Freddy vs. Jason, among others. She’s also previously been seen on series including The Equalizer, L.A.’s Finest, A Black Lady Sketch Show, American Soul and Empire, to name just a few.

Rhodes is an Independent Spirit Award winner best known for his work in Barry Jenkins’ Best Picture winner Moonlight who has also been seen in the films Bruiser, The United States vs. Billie Holiday, Bird Box, The Predator and 12 Strong. He recently portrayed Mike Tyson in Hulu’s miniseries Mike and has also been seen on shows like Westworld.

Sean Sagar has previously been seen in films like Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen, as well as such series as Fate: The Winx Saga and Top Boy. Other upcoming projects include Ritchie’s action-thriller The Covenant.

Sagar’s brother Nick starred in The Princess Switch holiday films from Netflix and is otherwise best known for work on series like Run the World, The Haves and the Have Nots, Shadowhunters and Queen of the South.

Lee’s film credits include Netflix’s Coffee & Kareem and Nappily Ever After. Recent TV credits include First Wives Club, Queens and Survivor’s Remorse.

Perry is a film and TV powerhouse who has also previously helmed features in the Madea franchise, among many others, while creating series like Sistas and The Oval.

