TV Academy Releases Annual Report On Org’s Demographics; The Majority Is White

According to a new demographics report out from the TV Academy, more than 74 percent of its members are white while the majority — at least those who responded to this particular question — say they are between the ages of 41 and 55.

Of the 79 percent who answered questions about gender, 54.3 percent said they were male, 45 percent said they were female, and .4 are non-conforming/non-binary.

Most of the respondents said they were straight while more than 12 percent identify as gay and 1 percent as pansexual. Of those who answered questions about disability, 28.3 percent reported as having cognitive difficulty while 20.2 said they had hearing difficulty.

Why are these stats important? The Academy vowed to be more transparent about membership by releasing an annual demographics report.

“This report allows us to annually evaluate representation within our organization, advance our initiatives and outreach, and measure our improvements,” said Frank Scherma, chairman and CEO of the Television Academy. “We also have revised our Mission Statement to reflect the tenets of diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility and our commitment to this journey. We continue to believe we have an important role to play in leading industry change.”

Though there are 20,583 members in the TV Academy, only 67.4% responded to the question about race. Of those, the majority is white while 10.4 percent said they were Black, 8.5 percent are Latino, and 3.2 percent are East or Southeast Asian. The sample pool was even smaller for the generational breakdown (only 36.2 percent of members responded) and for sexual orientation (23.5 percent).

The report can be found here.