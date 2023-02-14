TV Academy Adds New Emmy Category & Juried Award For Emerging Media Programming; Revises Submission Rules For Docs

The TV Academy today announced a new Emmy category and a jury prize for Emerging Media Programming. It has also revised the rules surrounding the submission of documentary programming.

The new category and juried award is the result of the reorganization of the Emerging Media Programming Peer Group (formerly the Interactive Media Peer Group). It represents professionals from across the industry who create or have an impact on emerging media content, such as virtual, alternate, mixed or extended reality interactive storytelling; viewer-driven narratives, storylines and sequences of content consumption; and multi-platform and/or metaverse storytelling.

The new juried prize will honor Outstanding Innovation in Emerging Media Programming. It will go to producer(s), company(s), and/or individual(s) responsible for the creation of groundbreaking emerging media programming that demonstrates technical or storytelling innovation, significantly elevating the audience’s viewing experience beyond traditional linear TV programming.

The new category is Outstanding Emerging Media Program, which will be awarded to producer(s), company(s), and/or individual(s) responsible for the creation of emerging media programming related to an existing linear television program or series or one that is entirely original. The award recognizes content that is central and fundamental to the work itself and demonstrates creative excellence, elevating the audience’s viewing experience beyond traditional linear programming.

As for documentary programming submissions, docs that appear on the AMPAS viewing platform but have not received an Oscar nomination may still qualify for Emmy consideration. That will certainly increase (with any luck) the amount of doc submissions, which have been low in the past.