Turkey Earthquake: TV Reporter Flees Collapsing Building & Comforts Child During Live Report

A Turkish TV reporter fled from a collapsing building during a live report on the 7.8-magnitude earthquake that hit the country in the early hours of Monday morning.

Broadcasting from Malatya, a city in the east of Turkey, the A Haber reporter ran from a building as it gave way, creating a plume of dust and debris. A Haber is a major local news network.

The video captures people running from the scene amid screams and the sound of alarms. The reporter and cameraperson appeared unharmed and carried on documenting their experience following the collapse, which was broadcast live at around 1.30PM local time.

Related Story Netflix Unveils Turkish Slate Including Four New Original Series

A second 7.5-magnitude tremor occurred around the same time and was not considered to be an aftershock.

In a later video, the journalist is filmed coming to the aid of a young girl, who appears visibly distressed by the scenes around her. It appears to be in the aftermath of the collapse.

At least 1,400 people have been killed across Turkey and Syria. Thousands more are injured. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said earlier that everyone was “putting their heart and soul” into rescue efforts after around 3,000 buildings collapsed.

Tremors from the earthquake were felt in Beirut, Lebanon. Ayham Marjeh was broadcasting live on Arab station Al Mayadeen when the news studio shook. He described the moment as “terrifying” in a tweet.