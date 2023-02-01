Tubi Picks Up ‘Generation’ After HBO Max Removal

Generation (Genera+ion), the HBO Max original, has gotten picked up by Tubi and all 16 episodes of the series are now available. Watch a trailer of the first and only season in the video posted above.

Created by Zelda Barnza and Daniel Barnz, Generation centers on a diverse group of high school students whose fearless exploration of identity and sexuality challenges the antiquated social norms embedded in their conservative community. As they navigate the intricacies of growing up with the help (and hindrance) of their ever-present devices and social media, they lean on one another to cultivate unique voices and stamp their individuality on the world around them.

Generation was short-lived on the Warner Bros. Discovery streamer and although it was full of rich characters with plenty to explore for a second season, it was canceled after its first season. The show was recently removed from HBO Max as WBD explores new strategies and strikes deals with FAST (Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV) providers.

The ensemble cast of the dramedy includes Nathanya Alexander, Chloe East, Nava Mau, Lukita Maxwell, Haley Sanchez, Uly Schlesinger, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett and Chase Sui Wonders with Justice Smith and Martha Plimpton. Recurring guest stars include J. August Richards, Mary Birdsong, Alicia Coppola, Patricia De Leon, Diego Josef, Anthony Kevyan, Sydney Mae Diaz, John Ross Bowie, Marwan Salama, Marisela Zumbado and Sam Trammell.

Generation is Executive produced by Daniel Barnz, Ben Barnz and Zelda Barnz for We’re Not Brothers Productions, Lena Dunham for Good Thing Going Productions, Sharr White and John Melfi; Co-executive produced by Sono Patel and Fernanda Coppel; Produced by Marissa Díaz and Michael Cohen for Good Thing Going Productions. Writers include Zelda Barnz, Daniel Barnz, Lena Dunham, Sharr White, Max Saltarelli, Eli Wilson Pelton and Christina Nieves. Directors include Daniel Barnz, Channing Godfrey Peoples, Chioke Nassor, Catalina Aguilar Mastretta, Anu Valia and Andrew Ahn.