Trioscope Hires Business Development Veteran Robert McCreary To Advisory Board

EXCLUSIVE: Trioscope, the company behind Netflix’s The Liberator, has added business development veteran Robert McCreary to its advisor board.

McCreary, who comes out of Washington, DC, has been tasked with forging strategic partnerships and joint ventures.

He is Vice Chairman of the Romulus T. Weatherman Foundation and a member of several boards, including Rampart Aviation and United States Overseas Security Advisory Council.

He joins former Roblox chief Keith Lucas, Claris co-founder Randy Komisar and ex- Technicolor MD Greg Mandel on the advisory board.

In addition to The Liberator, Trioscope is behind the George R.R. Martin-executive produced Night of the Cooters, starring and directed by Vincent D’Onofrio and Takeover starring Quavo and Billy Zane.

“Through his illustrious and protracted career, Robert has cultivated profound connections around the world. We’re very fortunate to have him on board to help expand our global footprint as we continue to branch out in the entertainment and tech spaces,” said Trioscope Co-Founder and CEO L.C. Crowley.

“I’m eager to be a part of this incredibly driven and highly innovative team,” added McCreary. “Trioscope is powered by talented trailblazers who champion boundless imagination and next-level technology, setting themselves apart in an ever-changing landscape. I’m looking forward to helping the company build upon its rapid global growth.”