Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘TCM Underground’ Label Fading Out For Good, Two Months After Related Staff Cutback – Update

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

101 Studios Makes Overall Deal With Smokehouse TV Partners George Clooney & Grant Heslov
Read the full story

Trioscope Hires Business Development Veteran Robert McCreary To Advisory Board

Night of the Cooters & Robert McCreary Trioscope

EXCLUSIVE: Trioscope, the company behind Netflix’s The Liberator, has added business development veteran Robert McCreary to its advisor board.

McCreary, who comes out of Washington, DC, has been tasked with forging strategic partnerships and joint ventures.

He is Vice Chairman of the Romulus T. Weatherman Foundation and a member of several boards, including Rampart Aviation and United States Overseas Security Advisory Council.

He joins former Roblox chief Keith Lucas, Claris co-founder Randy Komisar and ex- Technicolor MD Greg Mandel on the advisory board.

Related Story

'1883' Alums LaMonica Garrett & Martin Sensmeier Board Quavo-Led Action-Thriller 'Takeover' From Trioscope And Quality Control

In addition to The Liberator, Trioscope is behind the George R.R. Martin-executive produced Night of the Cooters, starring and directed by Vincent D’Onofrio and Takeover starring Quavo and Billy Zane.

“Through his illustrious and protracted career, Robert has cultivated profound connections around the world. We’re very fortunate to have him on board to help expand our global footprint as we continue to branch out in the entertainment and tech spaces,” said Trioscope Co-Founder and CEO L.C. Crowley.

“I’m eager to be a part of this incredibly driven and highly innovative team,” added  McCreary. “Trioscope is powered by talented trailblazers who champion boundless imagination and next-level technology, setting themselves apart in an ever-changing landscape. I’m looking forward to helping the company build upon its rapid global growth.”

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad