Trinity Media Financing Becomes Trinity Media Films, Expands Finance Ambitions 

EXCLUSIVE: Trinity Media Financing is consolidating its presence in the market, segueing to a new moniker, Trinity Media Films, with a look to fully finance English-language movies with budgets ranging from $2M-$60M.

The Los Angeles- and France-based company, led by CEO Morgan Emmery, has credits that include 2022’s The Stranger which premiered in Un Certain Regard in Cannes and went on to win two Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts awards; as well as 2020’s Flashback, animated pic Charlotte, 2021 thriller Every Breath You Take, Jesse Owens biopic Race and action/crime film Overdrive. Trinity says it will soon present Gary Shore’s horror/mystery The Queen Mary to buyers and is aggressively pursuing new opportunities.

Comments Emmery, “The number of financing parties in the independent space is shrinking and the business is shifting. To take advantage of these new opportunities we have decided to level up our model. With Trinity Media Films, we will now be in a position to pivot and grow our strategy, being able to fully finance movies, and be a one-stop shop for agencies and producers.”

He continues, “We are a boutique-y company. Our structure is lean and we pride ourselves in being fast and efficient. As financiers and producers ourselves, we offer an efficient approach when structuring financing, maximizing national and regional incentives, backing talent offers on behalf of producers, etc.”

Under the new structure, Julian Gross, who started his career at CAA, followed by Alex Kurtzman’s Secret Hideout, and has been with Trinity Media Financing for the last five years, will be promoted to EVP of Trinity Media Films. “This new iteration of TMF is a natural progression that enables us to have a stronger presence in the market. We look forward to the new opportunities that lie ahead of us,” he says.