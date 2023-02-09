Trevor Donovan To Headline Two New Movies For Great American Family

EXCLUSIVE: Trevor Donovan, who recently made it to the semi-finals in Dancing With the Stars, has booked two more films for Great American Family.

The first one is a romantic comedy in which Donovan will star. Details of the film are being kept under wraps, but we can confirm the film features the 90210 actor as a teacher headed to his hometown in Texas … and maybe to a love he has searched for all of his life.

The movie planned for fall is also expected to showcase Donovan’s newly-acquired expertise on the dance floor during DWTS‘ 31st season: the flick is expected to include a choreographed dance sequence. Donovan’s role as a classroom teacher will also provide opportunities to showcase GAC’s collaboration with his real-life anti-bullying initiative, Upstanders, which is dedicated to creating a support system for students based on treating others with empathy, kindness, and respect.

Viewers who appreciated Donovan in Jingle Bell Princess, GAC’s highest-rated original movie in 2021, will see the star in another holiday movie planned for the network’s Great American Christmas 2023.

Details on both films will come later.

In 2021, Donovan announced he was leaving Hallmark, where he appeared in 12 movies, to join GAC as part of a multi-picture deal. Besides Jingle Bell Christmas, he headlined the GAC films Aloha with Love and The Engagement Plot in 2022.

Last fall, he was paired with Emma Slater on DWTS; they ultimately came in sixth place.