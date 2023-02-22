‘The Traitors’ Host Alan Cumming Stars With Charlie Creed-Miles & Clare Coulter In Drama ‘Drive Back Home’

EXCLUSIVE: Alan Cumming (The Traitors), Charlie Creed-Miles (Giri/Haji) and Clare Coulter (Three Pines) are leading feature road movie Drive Back Home, which is underway in Northern Ontario.

Set in 1968, the film tells the story of a conservative plumber from a small east coast village who travels to Toronto in order to get his brother out of jail after he is arrested for having sex with another man in a public park. At the insistence of their strong willed mother, the two brothers must drive the 1000 mile trip back home to New Brunswick, together – discovering each other and themselves along the way.

Written and directed by Michael Clowater, Canadian outfit Game Theory is handling worldwide rights.

The film will shoot in North Bay, Ontario, with support from Telefilm Canada, Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation (NOHFC), Ontario Creates, Game Theory Films, Radke Films, and Vigilante Productions.

Pic is produced by William Woods, Brian Mason and Maddy Falle and executive-produced by Karen O’Brien, Michael Clowater, Edie Weiss, Scott Mackenzie, Ilene Bronsteter, Mark Gingras and John Laing.

“I wanted to take archetypal characters that would never be in the same movie together and then make them a family,” said director Clowater. “Because that’s the truth of what family often is – very different people bound together by where they came from.”

Game Theory’s recent titles include Riceboy Sleeps and Le Coyote, which both played at TIFF last year.

Olivier winner Cumming is well known for X-Men, GoldenEye and Peacock’s update of hit format The Traitors.