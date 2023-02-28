‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Producers Tom Cruise, Jerry Bruckheimer, David Ellison & Christopher McQuarrie Set For ICG Publicists Honor

You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Talk to me, Goose.

ICG Publicists said today that Jerry Bruckheimer the Oscar-nominated producers of Top Gun: Maverick Tom Cruise, David Ellison and Christopher McQuarrie — will receive its 2023 Motion Picture Showpersons Award. Bruckheimer will accept the honor at the 60th annual ICG Publicists Awards on March 10 at the Beverly Hilton.

“The producers of Top Gun: Maverick have brought together an incredible team to create a legendary blockbuster,” ICG National President Baird Steptoe said in a statement. “The film is credited with saving cinema, having brought movie loving audiences back to the theaters post-Covid. From conception to production through multiple pandemic delays to a record-breaking award-winning theatrical release, the Maverick journey has been a feat of spectacular showmanship.”

Cruise also stars in Paramount Pictures’ juggernaut sequel to 1986’s Top Gun, alongside Miles Teller, Jennifer Connolly, Val Kilmer, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Jay Ellis, Bashir Salahuddin and Jon Hamm. Maverick is the fifth-highest-grossing film of all time in North American, with $718.7 million, and No. 12 all-time worldwide with $1.49 billion. It’s up for six Academy Awards, including Best Picture and scored a SAG Award on Sunday for its stunt ensemble. It also was named Best Film by the National Board of Review, among other accolades.

The ICG Publicists Motion Picture Showperson of the Year Award recognizes a person, persons or company whose creative accomplishments in the formulation, development, production or presentation of motion picture projects best represent that special spirit traditionally defined as showmanship. The award has a distinguished history of past recipients including legendary filmmakers Denzel Washington, Jon M. Chu, James Cameron, Kathleen Kennedy and Frank Marshall, among many others.

ICG Publicists said last month that Abbott Elementary creator-star Quinta Brunson will receive its 2023 Television Showperson Award.

