‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Named Best Film Of 2022 By Rotten Tomatoes

The highest grossing movie of 2022 at the domestic B.O. in pure calendar days and second highest grossing worldwide, Paramount’s Top Gun: Maverick ($718.3M U.S., $1.488 billion) has been named the best movie of last year by Rotten Tomatoes.

The news comes in the wake of Top Gun: Maverick scoring six Oscar nominations including Best Picture, Editing, Sound, VFX, Adapted Screenplay (from Ehren Kruger, Christopher McQuarrie, Eric Warren Singer, Peter Craig and Justin Marks) as well as Lady Gaga and BloodPop’s original song “Hold My Hand”.

The pic landed a 96% certified fresh grade from critics off 464 reviews and a 99% fresh on their audience meter. The Tom Cruise starring, Joseph Kosinski directed sequel which was held through the pandemic for a big screen release, notched a rare A+ CinemaScore, too.

Rotten Tomatoes’ top pics of 2022 was ranked by the media site. Other movies in the top ten include Searchlight’s The Banshees of Inisherin (97% certified fresh), A24’s Everything Everywhere All at Once (95%), Netflix’s Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (97%), Disney/Pixar’s Turning Red (95%), IFC Films Happening (99%), Warner Bros’ The Batman (85%), NEON’s Fire of Love (98%), A24’s Marcel the Shell With Shoes On (99%) and Orion’s Till (98%).