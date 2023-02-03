Toni Collette & Odessa Young Reunite On Nathan Silver’s Revenge Thriller ‘The Prima Donna’; Cornerstone Launching At The EFM

Mafia Mamma and Knives Out star Toni Collette and Odessa Young (The Staircase, Mothering Sunday, Shirley) have signed to co-star in writer and director Nathan Silver’s twisted revenge thriller The Prima Donna.

Collette and Young previously worked together on HBO’s award-winning series The Staircase.

The drama revolves around dysfunctional family dynamics, the dangers of ambition, and the lengths we will go to make our mark on the world.

Set in contemporary Rome, Collette will play a legendary opera diva who is about to step into the role of a lifetime just as her estranged daughter (Young) shows up at her doorstep, right out of rehab.

An aspiring opera singer herself, the daughter summons up the courage to ask to be her mother’s understudy. When her mother callously dismisses the suggestion, she snaps and starts mulling the ultimate revenge, igniting a cut-throat battle of wills.

Silver, whose previous credits include Thirst Street, Uncertain Terms, is a regular on the festival circuit with his films previously playing New York Film Festival, Venice, Tribeca, Mar del Plata, AFI and Locarno among others.

Cornerstone is handling international sales and distribution and will commence sales at the European Film Market. CAA Media Finance and Anonymous Content are repping North America.

The film is a Dark Castle Entertainment and Rough House Pictures production and is produced by David Lancaster (Whiplash, Nightcrawler), Julian Lawitschka (Halloween Ends) and Wolfgang Hammer (Inside Llewyn Davis, House of Cards) alongside Dark Castle’s Hal Sadoff (Hotel Rwanda), Ethan Erwin (The Nice Guys) and Alex Mace (Orphan: First Kill).

David Gordon Green is executive producer, along with Danny McBride, Jody Hill, and Brandon James from Rough House Pictures, Toni Collette through Vocab Films, and Nick Shumaker from Anonymous Content.

Cornerstone’s Alison Thompson and Mark Gooder said: “We’re delighted to be collaborating once again with Toni Collette on this highly entertaining adult thriller”

Collette is represented by CAA, Finley Management, United Management and Kimberly Jaime at Jackoway Austen. Young is represented by CAA, Echo Lake Entertainment and Jim Gilio at Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern and Silver is represented by Anonymous Content and Sloss Law.