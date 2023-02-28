Tom Sizemore End Of Life Decision Looms After Doctors Say “No Further Hope” Following Stroke

Tom Sizemore’s manager Charles Lago has released new information about the prognosis for the actor who has been hospitalized in critical condition in intensive care since February 18, in a coma.

Lago asked for privacy for the family during this difficult time and thanked everyone on their behalf for the messages of support and prayers.

Sizemore is suffering from a brain aneurism that was a result of a stroke, Lago confirmed.

The actor’s long résumé includes the films Saving Private Ryan, Black Hawk Down, Born on the Fourth of July, Natural Born Killers and Heat. He next stars in science fiction film Impuratus.

Here is Lago’s full statement:

Today, Monday February 27, 2023 doctors at St Joseph’s Hospital Burbank updated the family of Tom Sizemore as to his condition.

In the early hours of Saturday, February 18, 2023 Tom Sizemore collapsed at his Los Angeles home and was transported to a hospital by Paramedics. He was found to be suffering from a brain aneurism that occurred as a result of a stroke. Since that day, Tom has remained in critical condition, in a coma and in intensive care.

Today, doctors informed his family that there is no further hope and have recommended end of life decision. The family is now deciding end of life matters and a further statement will be issued on Wednesday.

We are asking for privacy for his family during this difficult time and they wish to thank everyone for the hundreds of messages of support, and prayers that have been received. This has been a difficult time for them.