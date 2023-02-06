Tom Brady Says He’ll Start Broadcast Career With Fox In Fall Of 2024

Tom Brady told Fox Sports Colin Cowherd on the air this this morning that he will begin his job as broadcaster at Fox during the 2024 NFL season. He spoke about the importance of processing all he’s been through as a reason for taking a gap year.

“Decompression’s important,” the 7-time Super Bowl Champion said. “You’re on this crazy treadmill/hamster wheel loving it at the same time. It’s a daily fight…For me, I want to be great at what I do.

“Talking last week to the people at Fox Sports and the leadership there, [they’re going to allow me] to start my Fox opportunity in the fall of 2024.”

Brady emphasized that he wants to “take some time to really learn, to become great at what I do [and] thinking about the opportunity and make sure I don’t rush into anything. I never wanted to let anybody down and I think that’s the biggest motivator in what I do.”

.@TomBrady tells @ColinCowherd on @FS1 that he will start his broadcast career with FOX in the Fall of 2024. pic.twitter.com/rckDnIVeQO — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) February 6, 2023

Brady’s deal to become the lead NFL analyst on Fox is reportedly worth $375 million over 10 years. He signed it last year before unretiring to give it one more go with the Bucs this past season.

The New York Post reported the salary figure, though Fox threw cold water on it in a statement.

“What has been reported isn’t an accurate description of the deal and we have not released details beyond what was disclosed on our quarterly earnings call,” the statement said.

Fox Corp. CEO Lachlan Murdoch broke the news during the company’s fiscal third-quarter earnings call last February. Asked when the deal would begin, given that Brady had subsequently made news by un-retiring, Murdoch said, “It is entirely up to him for when he chooses to retire and move into what will be an exciting and stellar television career. That is up to him to make that choice when he sees fit.”

Over the course of an agreement that Murdoch called “long-term,” he said Brady will “not only call our biggest NFL games” with lead play-by-play man Kevin Burkhardt, but “he will also serve as an ambassador for us, particularly with respect to client and promotional initiatives. We are delighted that Tom is committed to joining the Fox team, and we wish him the best in this upcoming season.”

Brady said today that he would take the hiatus not just to get up to speed on his Fox job, but “also catching up on other parts of my life that need some time and energy.”

Dade Hayes contributed to this report.