Tom Brady Retiring For Good, Thanks Fans For “Allowing Me To Live My Absolute Dream”

Tom Brady said today he’s retiring, and this time for good.

In a video posted on Twitter this morning, he said, “Good morning guys, I’ll get to the point right away. I’m retiring, for good. I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning I figured I’d just press record and let you guys know first. I won’t be long winded. I think you only get one super emotional retirement essay and I used mine up last year.”

“Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn’t change a thing. I love you all.”

The seven-time Super Bowl champion is now set to become the lead NFL analyst on Fox in a deal announced last year that was set to take effect as soon as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback finally concluded his career.

Brady had made news previously by retiring, then un-retiring, as he referred to in the video below.

