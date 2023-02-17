Tina Fey & Tim Meadows To Reprise ‘Mean Girls’ Roles In Upcoming Movie Musical

Tina Fey isn’t finished with Mean Girls or Ms. Norbury just yet: The former SNL star announced last night that she’ll reprise her role of math teacher in the upcoming musical movie version of the 2004 movie.

And Tim Meadows is coming along for the ride: He’ll reprise his role of Principal Duval.

After making the announcement on Late Night with Seth Meyers last night, Fey cracked, “Teachers work forever. I want it to be like when Gilligan from Gilligan’s Island would be at a trade show and you’d be like, ‘Oh, he looks so old in his little hat.’ That’s my goal.”

Fey, of course, wrote the original film and then years later wrote the book for the stage musical version (with music by husband Jeff Richmond and lyrics by Nell Benjamin) that made its Broadway debut in 2018.

Also starring in the upcoming film adaptation of the musical are Angourie Rice as Cady, Reneé Rapp as Regina, Auli’i Cravalho as Janis and Jaquel Spivey as Damian. Fey told Meyers that filming on the movie begins March 6.

Asked by Meyers whether the stage production’s music would be modified for the film version, Fey said, “The songs are sounding really more kinda pop. In Broadway everything has to play to the back of the house and in movies everything can come back in and things can play really intimately.”

Fey also noted that her upcoming four-city comedy tour with Amy Poehler is completely sold out. “So I have no reason to talk to you,” she told the host.

Watch Fey’s visit with Meyers above.