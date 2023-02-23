‘Thunderbolts’: Steven Yeun Joins Marvel Studios Pic In Key Role

EXCLUSIVE: Following his Oscar-nominated role in Minari and scene-stealing part in Nope, Steven Yeun is continuing to show his range as he is now looking to add a Marvel movie to his resume. Sources tell Deadline, Yeun is set to join Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts, in a part that is not only significant to this film but could also play a role going forward in future films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

He joins an ensemble that was announced during Disney’s D23 event last year that includes Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Sebastian Stan as Winter Soldier, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, Wyatt Russell as US Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost and Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster. Ayo Edebiri also joined the ensemble in an undisclosed role.

The film will bow on July 26, 2024. Marvel had no comment.

Jake Schreier is set as director of the new Marvel tentpole. Black Widow scribe Eric Pearson is penning the script, with Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige producing. Not much is known about the plot of the film, but in the comics, it revolves around a group of villains who are sent on missions commissioned by the government.

Since leaving his hit TV show The Walking Dead, Yeun has not boxed himself in to any specific role and done a strong job of building out a diversified slate of various kinds of projects. His starring role in A24’s Minari, earned him not only his best reviews of his career but his first Oscar nomination for best actor in a leading role. He would follow that up with the Jordan Peele tentpole Nope, which went on to become one of the big hits of the summer.

And his future slate may be even bigger over the next year starting with the highly-anticipated Netflix and A24 series Beef where he co-stars with Ali Wong. The dark comedy limited series bows in April and is already drawing a ton of buzz following recent first images that were released in role expected to be unlike anything Yeun has have been in. He is also set to reunite with Bong Joon Ho on the Warner Bros. sci-fi thriller Mickey 17. The two had previously worked together on the Netflix pic Okja.

He is repped by CAA, Principal Entertainment and Gotham Group.