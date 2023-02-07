‘Three Women’: Starz In Negotiations For Series Starring Shailene Woodley Following Showtime Release

Three Women has zeroed in on a new home. Starz is in negotiations to pick up the former Showtime series, adapted by Lisa Taddeo from her nonfiction bestseller of the same name, sources tell Deadline.

As Deadline reported exclusively last week, the producers of Three Women, starring Shailene Woodley, Betty Gilpin, DeWanda Wise and Gabrielle Creevy, had been quietly shopping the completed first season of the series after Showtime opted not to proceed with it as part of an ongoing slate reevaluation ahead of its integration into Paramount+.

There had been interest, with multiple premium/streaming players still in play and Starz entering negotiations that are progressing quickly, I hear.

In Three Women, a group of women are on a crash course to radically overturn their lives. The series is executive produced by Taddeo, showrunner Laura Eason, Kathy Ciric and Emmy Rossum. Louise Friedberg directed and executive produced the first two episodes.

THR first reported the potential deal with Starz.