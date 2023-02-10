‘They Listen’: Greg Hill Joins John Cho, Katherine Waterston In Blumhouse Sony Movie

EXCLUSIVE: Blumhouse/Sony/Depth of Field’s They Listen has added Greg Hill to the Chris Weitz written and directed feature. The pic reps Hill’s second collaboration with director Weitz, having worked with him on MGM’s post-World War II thriller Operation Finale, as part of the ensemble cast that included Oscar Isaac, Ben Kingsley, Melanie Laurent and Nick Kroll.

The plot is under wraps for the pic which hits theaters on Aug. 25. John Cho and Katherine Waterson, as previously announced, star in the movie.

Jason Blum, Andrew Miano and Weitz and are producers on the film. Bea Sequeira, Dan Balgoyen, Britta Rowlings and Paul Davis are EPs.

Hill’s feature credits include South of Heaven, opposite Jason Sudekis and Evangeline Lilly, as well as the horror features Bit and Boogeyman Pop. Hill will next be seen in Alex Garland’s upcoming near-future war epic Civil War for A24.

Hill is represented by Griffin Talent.