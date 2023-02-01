 Theo Rossi Set For Tubi-Bound Bounty Hunter Pic ‘The Getback’

EXCLUSIVE: Hot off an Independent Spirit Award nom for his supporting role in the hit crime thriller Emily the Criminal, Theo Rossi has signed on for The Getback, a new Tubi-bound indie from Mutiny Films.

Recently wrapping production in Mississippi, the film watches as a hard-living bounty hunter finds and captures a dangerous yet wise-ass criminal. The pair must then work together to evade the crooked cops and mercenaries that are trying to kill them both.

Jared Cohn directed from a script by Chad Law & Gerry Charles. Demetrius Stear, Ace Kohn, Carolina Brasil and Chadwick Struck are producing, with Daniel Figueiredo, Ryan Francis, Richard Switzer, Ian Niles and Chad Law serving as executive producers.

The first film in a four-picture deal between between Mutiny and Tubi, The Getback follows Tubi’s 2022 acquisition of Cohn’s actioner Lord of the Streets, starring Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson and Anthony ‘Treach’ Criss. Tubi is handling domestic rights, with plans to air the film mid-year. Mutiny Films retains international.

“We are extremely excited to be working with the talented Theo Rossi,” said The Getback‘s producer, Stear. “He’s a committed actor who is dedicated to the process. The level of commitment he brings is second to none.”

Rossi most recently starred opposite Aubrey Plaza in the aforementioned Emily the Criminal, written and directed by John Patton Ford. The Sundance 2022 title, released by Vertical and Roadside on August 12, surged in popularity stateside following its bow on Netflix in December.

Otherwise best known for major roles in Marvel’s Luke Cage, Sons of Anarchy and Army of the Dead, Rossi will next be seen opposite Jason Bateman, Taron Egerton and Sofia Carson in the Jaume Collet-Serra directed thriller Carry On for Netflix and Amblin, which we were first to report on, among other projects. He is repped by Paradigm, Entertainment 360 and Schreck Rose Dapello.