‘The White Lotus’ Actor Eleonora Romandini Signs With Stride Management

EXCLUSIVE: Italian actress Eleonora Romandini, known in the U.S. for her role as Isabella, a concierge in HBO’s The White Lotus, has signed with Stride Management for representation.

Romandini shares a SAG Award nomination for Best Ensemble in a Drama Series for her role as Isabella, the object of hotel manager Valentina’s (Sabrina Impacciatore) affection on Season 2 of The White Lotus, created, written, directed and executive produced by Mike White.

A graduate of the 09 Academy in Milan in law, Romandini’s Italian series credits include RAI’s Il paradiso delle Signore and the short film Mythe Dior, directed by Matteo Garrone. She also appeared in the RAIUNO series Makari 2 directed by Michele Soavi. She was most recently seen on the film side in the Riccardo Milani-directed Corro da te and in Il grande giornio, directed by Massimo Venier. On television she was most recently seen in the series Il nostro Generale (The General’s Men) directed by Lucio Pellegrini.

Romandini continues to be repped by Jacopo de Luca at JDL Management in Italy.