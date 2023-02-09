Shudder Acquires Horror Film ‘The Unheard’ From Director Jeffrey A. Brown 

EXCLUSIVE: Shudder has picked up rights to the horror film The Unheard in the U.S., Canada, the UK, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand.

Pic puts AMC’s genre streamer back in business with director Jeffrey A. Brown, whose 2019 debut feature The Beach House proved to be one of its buzziest early titles. His latest will stream exclusively on Shudder starting on March 31st.

The Unheard follows 20-year-old Chloe Grayden (Lachlan Watson), who after undergoing an experimental procedure to restore her damaged hearing, begins to suffer from auditory hallucinations seemingly related to the mysterious disappearance of her mother. The script was written by Michael Rasmussen and Shawn Rasmussen — who previously penned the Paramount alligator horror, Crawl.

The project was developed and produced by Andrew D. Corkin (The Beach House, Martha Marcy May Marlene) through his Untapped banner that he shares with actor Theo James (White Lotus) who also serves as an EP. The Rasmussens also served as producers. Nick Sandow (Orange Is the New Black) and Brendan Meyer (The OA) joined Chilling Adventures of Sabrina‘s Watson in the cast.

“I am beyond excited to be working with Shudder again,” Brown told Deadline. “We had a fantastic experience with THE BEACH HOUSE and I’m super grateful to have the opportunity to share THE UNHEARD with its members. Our cast and crew have delivered a stunning piece of work and I cannot wait for audiences to take our trip into the strange realms between life & death and silence & noise!”

Shudder yesterday announced its acquisition of Kurtis David Harder’s horror-thriller, Influencer, which is set for release this spring. The streamer recently released the viral Canadian horror Skinamarink, which grossed almost $2MM against a budget of $15,000 when it hit theaters via IFC Midnight. The film’s premiere weekend on Shudder marked the service’s biggest of all time outside of its peak Halloween season.

Shudder also recently took Laura Moss’ birth/rebirth to Sundance 2023. The Frankenstein-inspired film, starring Judy Reyes, Marin Ireland and Breeda Wool, is due for release later this year.