‘The Traitors’ Renewed For Season 2 At Peacock As Andy Cohen Hosts Season 1 Reunion Special

Peacock has renewed the reality show competition The Traitors for a second season.

The show hosted by Alan Cumming and set in the Scottish Highlands became the number one original reality series on the streamer. Peacock dropped all 10 episodes of the first season on January 12 of the celeb-feud competition that brought in reality stars and civilians vying for a grand prize of up to $250,000.

Additionally, Peacock announced a Season 1 reunion special hosted by Bravo’s Andy Cohen that will stream on February 28.

“The Traitors is an ambitious, highly addictive and spontaneous format that keeps contestants and viewers on their toes,” said Corie Henson, EVP Entertainment Unscripted Content, NBCUniversal. “Alan Cumming is a well-dressed genius, the producers at Studio Lambert are brilliant storytellers and the show is the perfect mix of drama and suspense to keep our Traitors and Faithfuls craving more.”

“We hugely enjoyed making the US version of this hit format with NBC and giving Peacock’s audience a highly bingeable murder mystery game full of intrigue and dramatic twists,” said Stephen Lambert, CEO, Studio Lambert. “This is the game which shows how people judge each other, often leaping to false conclusions, in a way that’s revealing and entertaining, and we’re excited to be making a second season with Alan as together we build on the success of the first.”

The Traitors is based on a Dutch format called De Verraders. The competition series was also recently adapted at BBC One where it proved to be a ratings hit.

Season one featured a mix of reality icons and America’s best game-players including Amanda Clark (Emergency Room Nurse), Andie Thurmond (Director of Music Services), Anjelica Conti (Hair Stylist), Arie Luyendyk Jr. (Bachelor/Bachelorette), Azra Valani (Yoga Instructor), Brandi Glanville (The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills), Christian De La Torre (Veteran & Van Life Influencer), Cirie Fields (Survivor), Cody Calafiore (Big Brother), Geraldine Moreno(Actress), Kate Chastain (Below Deck), Kyle Cooke (Summer House), Michael Davidson(DMV Office Manager), Quentin Jiles (Political Analyst), Rachel Reilly (Big Brother), Reza Farahan (Shahs of Sunset), Robert “Bam” Nieves (Tech Sales Executive), Ryan Lochte (Olympian), Shelbe Rodriguez (Public Affairs Manager), Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick(Survivor).

The Traitors is executive produced by Stephen Lambert, Mike Cotton, Toni Ireland, Sam Rees-Jones, Tim Harcourt and Jack Burgess for Studio Lambert.