‘The Traitors’: Faithfuls Call Out Season 1 Winner For Backstabbing Them In Teaser Trailer For Peacock Series

Andy Cohen is the king of hosting reunion shows on Bravo but this time he is trading The Real Housewives for The Traitors.

SPOILER ALERT: If you’re still watching the first season on Peacock, come back when you’re done to watch the teaser trailer for the reunion special premiering on the streamer on February 28.

The faithful, the traitors and the Season 1 winner returned to hash things out and clear things up. Cirie Fields has a lot to answer and will surely be grilled for her game that ended up making her $250,000.

In the teaser trailer for the special, Quentin Jiles is heard saying that he felt stabbed in the back by Fields. The Survivor alum notes the people that she never betrayed and makes her case for why she deserved to win. Rachel Reilly and Kate Chastain continue their feud over the fashion choices made by the Big Brother alum, which she calls “couture.”

Not all of the cast of The Traitors returned and viewers won’t be getting to see The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville and Shahs of Sunset star Reza Farahan. Farahan missed the reunion as he was attending memorial services for his late father.

The Traitors host will also be making an appearance during the reunion. Other cast members include Arie Luyendyk Jr., Cody Calafiore, Kyle Cooke, Ryan Lochte, Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick, Christian De La Torre, Michael Davidson, Andie Thurmond, Shelbe Rodriguez, Geraldine Moreno, Robert “Bam” Nieves, Anjelica Conti, Azra Valani and Amanda Clark.

The competition series has already been renewed for Season 2 with Cumming expected to return as host of the show based on a Dutch format called De Verraders.