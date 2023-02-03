‘The Terminal List’: More Details Revealed About Season 2 Of Prime Video Series Starring Chris Pratt & Taylor Kitsch-Led Prequel

Prime Video has confirmed Deadline’s report that hit MRC Television conspiracy thriller The Terminal List, headlined by Chris Pratt, has been renewed for a second season, and that the streamer also has ordered an untitled prequel series focusing on fan-favorite Ben Edwards, portrayed by Taylor Kitsch. Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Season 2 of The Terminal List, whose first installment was based on Jack Carr’s bestseller of the same name, will be based on Carr’s novel True Believer.

Additionally, it has been revealed what other Carr characters the prequel series, co-created by Carr and Season 1 creator-showrunner David DiGilio, will feature opposite Kitsch’s Ben in addition to James Reece (Pratt) and Raife Hastings, which Deadline had already reported. The list includes Mohammed Farooq and Ernest “Boozer” Vickers, played in Season 1 by Pratt’s longtime coach, former Navy SEAL and series producer Jared Shaw.

The untitled prequel is described as an elevated espionage thriller that takes viewers on Edwards’ journey from Navy SEAL to CIA paramilitary operator, exploring the darker side of warfare and the human cost that comes with it.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to reprise my role as James Reece,” Pratt said, noting that Season 2 of The Terminal List “promises to be even more intense and action-packed than the first” and that the prequel “will be just as thrilling and engaging as The Terminal List.”

In addition to starring in the prequel series, Kitsch will serve as executive producer alongside Pratt through Indivisible Productions; Antoine Fuqua through Hill District Media; Carr; DiGilio; former Army Ranger Max Adams; and Shaw. The Terminal List is a co-production from Amazon Studios and Civic Center Media, in association with MRC Television.

“The phenomenal summer debut of The Terminal List is a testament to the creativity of Jack Carr, David DiGilio and Chris Pratt along with the cast and teams who delivered such an original and compelling series” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon and MGM Studios. “With the second season of The Terminal List and Prime Video’s new prequel series starring the amazing Taylor Kitsch, we are expanding on the storytelling and characters beloved by so many all over the world.”

The Terminal List tells the story of Reece, a Navy SEAL who seeks to avenge the murder of his family. Besides Pratt and Kitsch, the main first-season cast included Constance Wu, Riley Keough, Arlo Mertz and Jeanne Tripplehorn.

Waco alum Kitsch will next be seen in the Netflix limited series American Primeval and Painkiller, both directed by Pete Berg. Pratt next will be seen reprising his role as Star-Lord in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and heard as Mario in The Super Mario Bros. Movie.