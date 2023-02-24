‘The Teachers’ Lounge’ Wins Berlinale Europa Cinemas Prize; EFM Attendance Figures & First Nation Doc Scoops Montana’s Big Sky Award – Global Briefs

Ilker Çatak’s ‘The Teachers’ Lounge’ Wins Europa Cinemas Prize In Berlin

Ilker Çatak’s The Teachers‘ Lounge has won the Europa Cinemas Label as Best European film in the Berlinale’s Panorama section. The award was voted on by a jury of four exhibitors from the Europa Cinemas network consisting of Marius Bălănescu (Cinema Victoria, Cluj-Napoca, Romania), Will Fitzgerald (Pálás, Galway, Ireland), Tanja Helm (Cinematograph & Leokino, Innsbruck, Austria) and Ola Starmach (Kino Pod Baranami, Kraków, Poland). Members of the Europa Cinemas network will receive a financial incentive when they program the film, ensuring it a wider release. “The Teachers‘ Lounge is an intense and very well-made drama set in a German primary school. The film explores key subjects like the prevalence of bureaucracy in schools and issues of race and class, but above all, it is a compelling rollercoaster of a drama,” read the jury statement. The title is sold internationally by Brussels-based Be For Films and produced by Ingo Fliess for Munich-based if…Productions.

Berlinale’s European Film Market Reports Busy Return

The European Film Market has reported a return to full physical capacity after its two-edition Covid-19 hiatus. In fresh figures, the market said it had hosted 230 stands and 612 companies from 78 countries. Overall attendance came in at 11,500 market participants from 132 countries, including 1,302 buyers. In terms of content, 773 films were shown in 1,533 screenings, including 647 online screenings and 599 market premieres. A total of 629 film projects were presented via the EFM’’s new Producers and Project Pages.

Siksika Bareback Horse-Riding Doc Clinches Montana’s Big Sky Award

Aitamaako’tamisskapi Natosi: Before The Sun by Banchi Hanuse (Nuxalk Radio, Cry Rock) has clinched the Big Sky Award at the 2023 edition of Montana’s Big Sky Documentary Film Festival. The prize is given to a film of any length that artistically honors the character, history, tradition and imagination of the American West. Hanuse’s documentary follows a young woman from the Siksika First Nation as she prepares for a dangerous bareback horse race. “On behalf of our documentary team and the Red Crow family, we are honoured to receive the Big Sky Award,” says Hanuse. “The spirit of the film stems from Logan’s relationships with her horses and family preparing for her transformative and death-defying journey and we are grateful that the love underpinning this spirit could be shared with the wider world.” The film screens at the festival on February 25.





