‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ To Plunge Into China Ahead Of Domestic

Universal/Illumination/Nintendo’s The Super Mario Bros Movie has become the latest Hollywood title to secure a release date in China. The big-screen spin on the iconic videogame franchise will hit Chinese cinemas on April 5, in time for Ching Ming Festival and in step with some other international markets as well as two days before the domestic release on April 7.

China has lately made a shift from last year and been regularly handing out release dates for studio movies, and with more notice. Word of Super Mario Bros’ date comes five weeks ahead of time, allowing runway for marketing and promotion.

The film about the famed videogame plumbers, kart drivers and squashers of turtles is directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic (collaborators on Teen Titans Go! and Teen Titans Go! To the Movies) from a screenplay by Matthew Fogel (The Lego Movie 2, Minions: The Rise of Gru).

Super Mario Bros stars Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike.

Outside of Avatar: The Way of Water Chinese audiences have been tepid on Hollywood movies in the recent past, though Illumination and Pratt have solid track records in franchise play while the Nintendo Switch console is available in China and the Mario Bros characters are understood to be well known in the market.

The film is produced by Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri and by Shigeru Miyamoto for Nintendo. Universal and Nintendo are co-financiers with global release handled by Universal.

Earlier this month, Universal Studios Hollywood unveiled the park’s Super Nintendo World with a grand opening event.

Other Hollywood titles with upcoming day-and-date releases in China include Shazam!: Fury of the Gods and Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

Here’s a Super Mario Bros poster revealed today: