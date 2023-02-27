‘The Residence’: Andre Braugher, Susan Kelechi Watson & Ken Marino Among 11 Cast In Netflix’s Shondaland Series

Shondaland and Netflix have assembled a formidable ensemble cast for murder-mystery drama The Residence. Joining previously announced lead Uzo Aduba are Emmy winner Andre Braugher (She Said), This Is Us star Susan Kelechi Watson in her first role since the end of the acclaimed NBC series, Ken Marino, who currently reprising his role in Starz’s Party Down revival, Jason Lee (My Name Is Earl), Bronson Pinchot (Our Flag Means Death), Isiah Whitlock Jr. (Your Honor), Edwina Findley (The Power), Molly Griggs (Dr. Death), Al Mitchell (Stranger Things), Dan Perreault (Strays) and Mary Wiseman (Star Trek: Discovery).

RELATED: 2023 Netflix Pilot & Series Orders

Using Kate Andersen Brower’s book The Residence: Inside the Private World of the White House as a jumping off point, the eight-episode series, from writer Paul William Davies, is described as “a screwball whodunnit set in the upstairs, downstairs, and back stairs of the White House, among the eclectic staff of the world’s most famous mansion.” Its premise: 132 rooms. 157 suspects. One dead body. One wildly eccentric detective (Aduba). One disastrous State Dinner.

Clockwise (L-R) Edwina Findley, Molly Griggs, Jason Lee, Al Mitchell, Mary Wiseman, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Bronson Pinchot and Dan Perrault Phototruck/Courtesy/Paul Jasmin/Brian Jones/Courtesy/Leslie Hassler/Matt Stasi/Collin Stark

Braugher plays White House Chief Usher. A.B. Wynter.

Watson portrays Jasmine Haney, a young and rising White House Assistant Usher.

Lee is Tripp Morgan, President Perry Morgan’s younger brother and a bit of a screw-up.

Marino plays Harry Hollinger, President Perry Morgan’s oldest friend, closest advisor, and most trusted confidante.

Findley portrays Sheila Cannon, White House Butler.

Griggs plays Lilly Schumacher, President Morgan’s Social Secretary.

Mitchell portrays Rollie Bridgewater, Head Butler/Maitre d’.

Perrault plays Colin Trask, Head of the Presidential Detail for the Secret Service.

Pinchot is Didier Gotthard, White House Executive Pastry Chef.

Whitlock Jr. portrays Larry Dokes, Chief of Police, Metropolitan Police Department.

Wiseman is Marvella, White House Executive Chef.

Liza Johnson (The Last of Us, The Diplomat) directs the first four episodes of the series. Davies, who serves as showrunner, executive produces with Shondaland’s Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers.

Braugher is repped by WME, Viewpoint and attorney Keith Klevan; Watson by UTA, Authentic Talent & Literary Management and Jackoway Austen Tyerman; Marino by UTA, Artists First and Jackoway Austen Tyerman; Wiseman by Gersh and Lighthouse Management & Media; Lee by Hansen Jacobson Teller; Pinchot by Artists & Representatives and Bohemia Group; Whitlock by Innovative Artists, Liebman Entertainment and Schreck Rose Dapello; Findley by More/Medavoy Management; Griggs by Paradigm and Perennial Entertainment; Mitchell with the Jana VanDyke Agency and CSP Management; Perreault with UTA, Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Jackoway Austen Tyerman;