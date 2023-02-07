‘47 Meters Down’ Filmmaker Johannes Roberts Reteaming With Allen Media Group Motion Pictures For Shark Thriller ‘The Red Triangle’

EXCLUSIVE: Johannes Roberts — the filmmaker behind the shark thrillers 47 Meters Down (2017) and 47 Meters Down: Uncaged (2019) — is reteaming with Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group Motion Pictures on a new film in the genre titled The Red Triangle.

The project will look to recapture the success of those past two films co-written and directed by Roberts, each of which registered strongly at the worldwide box office. The original, starring Mandy Moore and Matthew Modine, marked AMGMP’s entrée into the theatrical marketplace and grossed over $62MM worldwide. The sequel, featuring Yellowjackets‘ Sophie Nélisse, John Corbett, Nia Long, Brec Bassinger and more, netted over $47MM globally.

AMGMP’s next big-budget theatrical feature is set in Northern California — famous for its gorgeous beaches, but also known for a particular stretch of ocean that has a bloody reputation — The Red Triangle. Stretching south from Bodega Bay toward San Francisco and jutting out beyond the Farallon Islands and down to Big Sur south of Monterey, the Triangle encompasses around 200 miles of coastline, and is the site of almost half of all recorded great white shark attacks in the United States. When a cruise ship — a massive, floating, fully stocked resort with thousands of passengers — begins to sink in The Red Triangle, the feeding frenzy begins.

Roberts will direct from his script, with Tea Shop Productions’ James Harris and Mark Lane producing. Exec producers are Byron Allen, Carolyn Folks, Jennifer Lucas, Chris Charalambous, and Matthew Signer.

“THE RED TRIANGLE is well-positioned to be a big summer event movie,” said Allen Media Group’s Founder, Chairman and CEO, Byron Allen. “This shark-filled psychological horror/thriller will once again have moviegoers overwhelmed and on the edge of their seats watching great white sharks methodically terrorize a sinking family cruise ship.”

Pic’s helmer Roberts added that “THE RED TRIANGLE is going to take shark horror to a whole new level. I cannot wait to work with Byron again to terrify audiences like they’ve never been terrified before.”

Roberts is otherwise best known for writing and directing Sony’s Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, with Kaya Scodelario and more, which was released in 2021. Additional directing credits include the horror The Strangers: Prey at Night with Christina Hendricks, the Fox horror-thriller The Other Side of the Door, and the horror Darkhunters, to name a new.

Other notable titles from Allen’s full-service, theatrical motion picture distribution company, Allen Media Group Motion Pictures, include the historical thriller Chappaquiddick and the Scott Cooper-directed Western Hostiles, led by Christian Bale.

Roberts is repped by CAA, Gotham Group and Lichter, Grossman, Nichols.