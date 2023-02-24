‘The Playboy Murders’ & ‘Death By Fame’ Renewed For Season 2 At Investigation Discovery

EXCLUSIVE: Investigation Discovery (ID) is bringing back two of its latest true-crime docuseries.

The Warner Bros. Discovery-owned cable network has renewed The Playboy Murders and Death By Fame for season two.

The company said that the series helped ID finish as the top non-sports cable network in January with women 25-54.

The Playboy Murders, which features and is exec produced by Holly Madison, recounts murders and mysteries that intersect with the world of the iconic adult men’s magazine. It is produced by Lion Television US.

Death By Fame featuring criminal trial attorney Sara Azari, goes behind the scenes to uncover the sinister side of fame and reveals the shocking true stories behind the rise, fall and murder of some of Hollywood’s most promising stars. It is produced by Ample Entertainment.

The renewal comes ahead of the season finales of both shows on Monday February 27 with stories about LA native Lloyd Avery and 25-year-old Playboy Italia model, Kelsey Turner.

“This year, ID has seen incredible momentum in the true crime space delivering an unparalleled combination of top returning series and new hit shows both on cable and streaming,” said Jason Sarlanis, President, Turner Networks, ID and HLN, Linear & Streaming. “Building off this strong foundation, we are excited to share and build an outstanding programming slate as we move forward.”