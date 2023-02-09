‘The Peripheral’ Renewed For Second Season By Prime Video

Prime Video has picked up a second season of The Peripheral, the Chloë Grace Moretz starrer that’s based on the best-selling novel of the same name by William Gibson.

Season one bowed on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide in October. The Peripheral is produced by Amazon Studios and Warner Bros. Television, in association with Kilter Films.

“We are thrilled to continue the journey into Season Two and delve deeper into the incredible world that Gibson created,” said Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan, Kilter Films, in a statement. “On behalf of Scott Smith, Vincenzo Natali, and the entire team, we’re grateful to our partners at Amazon and, most of all, to the fans.”

“William’s mind-bending story in partnership with the brilliant minds of Scott and Jonathan and Lisa, produced an unforgettable journey for our global audience and we are thrilled with how they embraced the series,” added Vernon Sanders, head of global television at Amazon Studios. “We look forward to extending our partnership with Warner Bros. and Kilter Films as this uniquely ambitious series continues to unfold.”

The Peripheral centers on Flynne Fisher (Moretz), a woman trying to hold together the pieces of her broken family in a forgotten corner of tomorrow’s America. Flynne is smart, ambitious, and doomed. She has no future; until the future comes calling for her.

Season one also starred Jack Reynor (Midsommar), Gary Carr (The Deuce), Eli Goree (One Night in Miami…), Louis Herthum (Westworld), JJ Feild (TURN: Washington’s Spies), T’Nia Miller (The Haunting of Bly Manor), Charlotte Riley (Peaky Blinders), Alexandra Billings (The Conners), Adelind Horan (The Deuce), Alex Hernandez (UnREAL), Katie Leung (Chimerica), Julian Moore-Cook (Peaky Blinders), Melinda Page Hamilton (Messiah), Chris Coy (The Deuce), and Austin Rising (Alt).

Executive producers for The Peripheral are creator and showrunner Scott B. Smith (A Simple Plan), director Vincenzo Natali (In the Tall Grass), Nolan and Joy (Westworld), Athena Wickham (Westworld), and Steven Hoban (In the Tall Grass).