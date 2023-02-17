‘The Perfect Love Storm’: Three Join Christina Cooper’s Romantic Drama

EXCLUSIVE: Romantic drama The Perfect Love Storm has added three to its ensemble cast.

Cocoa Brown (Christmas Party Crashers, Never Have I Ever), Chrystale Wilson (Tyler Perry’s All The Queen’s Men, Merry Wishmas) and Clifton Powell (Carl Weber’s The Family Business, Next Friday) have joined the film, which Christina Cooper is directing.

They join leads Leslie Black (Doom Patrol, Chicago Med) and Norman Towns (Insecure, The Affair) and an ensemble cast also including Nzinga Imani (Tyler Perry’s Zatima), director Cooper (South Central Love) Orvalle Williams (Law & Order: Organized Crime), Zachariah Rogers (P-Valley), and Nicole Crump (Rap Sh!t).

Adapted from the bestselling novel of the same name by Anna Black, the romantic drama follows a playboy bachelor (Towns) who helps a grieving full-figured widow (Black) to learn to love again, but her heart is broken once more after his true intentions are exposed. Briana Cole (Behind Her Lives, Kensington) wrote the screenplay.

Towns and Black are also co-executive producers. Christopher and Margo Speight of Camie Entertainment are EPs alongside Shawanda ‘N’Tyse’ Williams of Black Odyssey & Boss Magnet Media.

Producers are Shauna D. Balfour (Bid for Love), Kreceda ‘Untamed’ Tyler (No Better Love), and C. Nathaniel Brown (Chi Nu Legacy).

Production is set for March in Atlanta, Georgia.