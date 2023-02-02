‘The Palace’: First Look At Kate Winslet In HBO’s Limited Series From Will Tracy & Stephen Frears

HBO has released the first image of Oscar winner Kate Winslet in The Palace (wt) its upcoming limited series from Succession duo Will Tracy and Frank Rich and The Queen director Stephen Frears. Production is currently underway in Austria and will continue in the United Kingdom.

Character descriptions are being under wraps, but you can see the image below.

The Palace tells the story of one year within the walls of the palace of an authoritarian regime as it begins to unravel.

Related Story Jerrod Carmichael Comedy Documentary Series Ordered At HBO

Previously announced cast also includes Matthias Schoenaerts, Guillaume Gallienne, Andrea Riseborough, Martha Plimpton and Hugh Grant.

Tracy, a writer and producer on the Brian Cox-fronted HBO drama, will serve as showrunner, writer and exec producer. Frears will direct and executive produce. Winslet also executive produces with Frank Rich and Tracey Seaward.

The Palace will include a writing team of Seth Reiss, a writer on Late Night with Seth Meyers and former head writer for The Onion, Juli Weiner, who has written on Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Jen Spyra, a writer on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Gary Shteyngart, who has written for The New Yorker and is the author of The Russian Debutante’s Handbook and Sarah DeLappe, who wrote the screenplay for Pete Davidson horror film Bodies Bodies Bodies.

Kate Winslet in HBO’s ‘The Palace’







