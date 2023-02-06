‘The Only Way Is Essex’ Indie Lime Pictures Unveils Chief Creative Officer For Unscripted

The Only Way is Essex indie Lime Pictures has unveiled UK entertainment vet Mirella Breda as its Chief Creative Officer, Unscripted.

Breda, Escape to the Chateau indie Two Rivers Media’s Head of Entertainment, joins in the newly-created role, which was revealed last month following the departure of Lime’s Sarah Tyekiff and decision by the All3Media-backed indie to forge popular factual division with All3Media stablemates Lion Television and Wise Owl Films. Lime produces reality hits such as The Only Way is Essex and Geordie Shore and scripted shows including Hollyoaks and Free Rein.

Breda, whose past credits include Big Brother, Stars in Their Eyes and Tenable and is a former MD of Big Brother producer Initial, will oversee the division that will forge popular factual shows for the domestic and global market. Tyekiff is departing soon to launch her own production company while Rebecca Kenny-Smith was recently promoted to Director of Programing, Unscripted for the new division.

Lime MDs Kate Little and Claire Poyser said of Breda: “With her extensive experience across the unscripted space, from format creation and shaping through to pitching and making, along with her reputation as a first class creative leader, she has the perfect credentials for this exciting new role.”

Breda described the breadth of the new division’s unscripted slate as “exceptional, a hive of creativity produced by some of the best people in the business.”

As part of the restructure, Horrible Histories indie Lion will focus solely on specialist, premium factual and kids TV. Lion Creative Director Emma Morgan, Jonathan Meenagh and Anna Abenson are all exiting.