‘The Night Manager’ Season 2 In Works At Amazon & BBC With Tom Hiddleston Returning

EXCLUSIVE: A second season of smash John le Carré adaptation The Night Manager is in the works at Amazon Prime Video and the BBC, with Tom Hiddleston set to reprise his role as protagonist Jonathan Pine.

Under the codename Steelworks, Deadline understands Season 2 will film later this year in London and South America. Although it is yet to be formally greenlit by Amazon and the BBC, we hear that it is set to receive a two-season order.

David Farr, who wrote the original, is back to write Season 2.

Rumors of a second season have abound almost since the first ended in late 2016, and the second run of The Ink Factory’s adaptation is understood to be set in the present day. Following British arms dealer Richard Roper (Hugh Laurie) being taken away by the Syrians at the end of Season 1, Hiddleston’s Pine is informed he is dead two years later, and he has to face up to a new, even more deadly challenge.

Penned by Farr and directed by Susanne Bier, the first season also counted Olivia Colman, Tom Hollander, Elizabeth Debicki and David Harewood amongst an impressive cast roster. Winning two Emmys and three Golden Globes, it followed Pine, the night manager of a luxury Cairo hotel and former British soldier who is recruited by the manager of a Foreign Office taskforce to infiltrate Roper’s inner circle.

The first season was one of the top-rated UK dramas of that year, aired on AMC in the U.S. and spawned a number of subsequent le Carré adaptations from The Ink Factory — which is run by le Carré’s sons Simon and Stephen Cornwell — including Little Drummer Girl starring Florence Pugh.

The Hindi adaptation of The Night Manager starring Aditya Roy Kapur as Pine and Anil Kapoor as Roper launched earlier this month on Disney+ Hotstar, and Simon Cornwell recently told Deadline he’s open to a second season for this version.

Fifth Season (formerly Endeavor Content) distributes The Night Manager and has a minority stake in The Ink Factory.