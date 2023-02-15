‘The Mole’ Reboot Renewed For Season 2 At Netflix

Netflix‘s reboot of the reality competition series The Mole is getting another season.

The reimagined version of the high-stakes competition series follows twelve players as they work together in challenges to add money to a pot that only one of them will win at the end. Among the players is one person who has secretly been designated “the Mole” and tasked with sabotaging the group’s money-making efforts. In the end, one will outlast their competition and expose the Mole to win the prize pot.

Season 1 of the Netflix series was hosted by Alex Wagner, host of MSNBC’s Alex Wagner Tonight. Netflix didn’t say whether Wagner would be returning as host for Season 2.

The series is based on the Belgian format The Mole, created by Bart De Pauw, Gaga Vanhove, Michiel Devlieger, and Tom Lenaerts and distributed by Primitive.

A U.S. version of the series previously aired for five seasons on ABC from 2001-08 with Anderson Cooper as one of the initial hosts.

Netflix’s 10-part reimagining, which debuted in October, is produced by Holey Moley producer Eureka Productions. Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Eden Gaha, and David Tibballs executive produce.